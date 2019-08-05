CMA Fest: Here's the net worth of today's country stars

ABC aired its three-hour Country Music Association (CMA) Fest concert Sunday night, bringing some of country music’s top stars and new hitmakers to the stage.

The CMA bills the event, formerly known as Fan Fair, as “the music event of summer” and it benefits music education. This year’s festival included more than 300 performances on 11 stages.

The TV special condenses three days of music from the concert, which was actually held in June. The CMA has already set the dates for next year's event: June 4-7 in Nashville.

How much are all these big-name artists earning? Here’s a look at some of the event’s big stars and personalities, and how much they make:

Thomas Rhett

Rhett, who co-hosted the show, is worth $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The singer-songwriter broke into the music business as a songwriter for artists like Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line. Since Rhett began releasing his own music, his albums and singles have topped the country charts several times.

Forbes listed the 29-year-old on its “30 Under 30” list last year, saying he was grossing $250,000 per night on the road.

Kelsea Ballerini

The show’s 25-year-old co-host had her three first singles top the country chart, prompting an inclusion on Forbes’ 2017 “30 Under 30.” Ballerini headlined her first arena-only tour this year. Today, her net worth is $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Lil Nas X

“Old Town Road,” the singer/rapper’s debut single has spent 17 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, breaking the previous record held by “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Justin Bieber and the 1995 Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men collaboration “One Sweet Day.”

The song drew controversy when it was pulled from the country chart, but it was re-added after Billy Ray Cyrus made a guest appearance on the track. With such a quick rise in popularity, it’s hard to say exactly how much money Lil Nas X has earned. Estimates put his net worth somewhere between $2.7 million and $4 million.

Billy Ray Cyrus

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer has enjoyed a resurgence recently after he joined Lil Nas X for the hit “Old Town Road.”

Cyrus has released 13 albums during his career and starred in Disney’s “Hannah Montana” with his daughter, Miley Cyrus. Celebrity Net Worth says he’s worth $20 million today.

Tim McGraw

Since he first charted in 1992, McGraw has sold more than 40 million albums and built a net worth of $85 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. As of 2015, he was earning $38 million per year, Forbes reported. He’s also benefitted from acting roles and endorsement deals.

Carrie Underwood

The 2005 “American Idol” winner’s debut album was certified eight-times platinum, and her follow-ups have also hit the top of the charts. Forbes reported Underwood earned $31 million as of 2013. As of 2014, she was earning at least $500,000 per concert, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. That’s helped her build a net worth of $85 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Keith Urban

The Australian country star has 11 No. 1 singles and four Grammys. He also judged four seasons of “American Idol,” reportedly making $6 million for just one of those seasons. His net worth is $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The Chainsmokers

The DJ duo recently topped Forbes’ list of the highest-paid DJs with $46 million in earnings. Their debut album peaked at No. 53 on the Billboard charts last year. They’re also in the midst of a three-year Las Vegas residency and have played some of the world’s largest music festivals, earning six-figure pay for a night.

Brothers Osborne

These musical partners really are siblings. They’ve had three singles hit the Top 40. Singer TJ and guitar player John each have a net worth estimated somewhere between $100,000 and $1 million, according to Celebs Trend Now.

Brooks and Dunn

The longtime duo is worth $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Though Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn retired their partnership in 2010, they have reunited several times. As a duo, they recorded 20 No. 1 songs on the country chart and 19 other top 10 hits.

Brantley Gilbert

The singer-songwriter has topped the country charts four times since releasing his second album in 2010. Gilbert’s net worth is $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.