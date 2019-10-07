Bob Saget goes country for new ‘Hollywood Squares’

The classic game show “Hollywood Squares” is getting a country twist.

Former “Full House” actor and stand-up comedian Bob Saget takes over the quizmaster role made famous by Peter Marshall in a format that now has a country-fried take on the "tic-tac-toe" quiz show." Re-named, “Nashville Squares” it premieres Nov. 1,

The network, in a statement, said the show will remain true “to the beloved tic-tac-toe format and infuses it with some of the most influential and charismatic personalities in country music, pop culture, entertainment, sports, fashion, comedy and more.”

Some of the names set to appear include country singers Tanya Tucker, Jimmie Allen and Deana Carter, comedians Bill Engvall and Dusty Slay as well as some bold-faced names with country and musical ties such as Gary Busey and Marie Osmond as well as NASCAR star Kyle Busch. There will be a house band -- it is the Music City after all -- and dancing from the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

Saget is not known for any country ties. He told The Tennessesan of his conversation with producers, "I said, 'But don't they want more of a country person? Don't they want Jeff Foxworthy or Bill Engvall, my friends?' They said, 'No, we really want you, for your personality.' "

The show is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, the company behind VH1’s “Hip Hop Squares.”

The original “Hollywood Squares” debuted in 1966 on NBC with Peter Marshall and went on to play in primetime and in daytime syndication on and off for through 2004. Hosts after Marshall included Jon Bauman of Sha-Na-Na fame, entertainer John Davidson and "Dancing with the Stars" host Tom Bergeron

