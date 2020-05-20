United Airlines, Clorox partner on coronavirus cleaning initiatives to protect passengers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Clorox is partnering with United Airlines and medical experts at the Cleveland Clinic to bring its products to airplanes and airport areas and make its cleaning products more accessible to travelers, the companies announced Wednesday.

Through United CleanPlus, Clorox products will be used to sanitize the airline’s terminals, gate areas, lounges and planes to combat the novel coronavirus threat and make traveling safer for passengers, said Clorox CEO Benno Dorer.

“So many people are heartbroken that they can’t visit family and friends, and I know everybody wants to go out and travel again and this is where this partnership comes in,” Dorer told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday. “What you will find is the Clorox Company will provide cleaning, disinfecting, know-how protocols and also our products, in lounges, gate areas, terminals. And also, Clorox products will be used in between flights to disinfect the planes.”

The program will begin rolling out Clorox products in the comings days at United hubs in Denver and Chicago, the airline said in a press release.

Additional changes being instituted through the program include introducing touchless kiosks and installing sneeze guards at check-in counters in airport lobbies, and allowing fewer passengers to board at a time.

Aboard the planes, United travelers will be given "all-in-one" economy snack packs, instead of the usual complimentary drink and snack. The bag, which will be offered to passengers on flights that will last at least 2 hours and 20 minutes, will include a Clorox wipe, a bottle of water, a sweet treat and a bag of pretzels, the company said.

Customers will be given sanitizing wipes upon boarding and airline employees will be wearing masks or face coverings.

Customers will, in some cases, be given advance notice if flights are expected to be filled to 70 percent capacity or more. And starting in June, each plane cabin will receive enhanced sanitization, "including electrostatic spraying," before every flight, the company said.

Dorer said demand for the company’s products skyrocketed 500 percent amid concerns surrounding COVID-19.

He said Clorox is also partnering with Uber Technologies to provide cars with disinfecting wipes as part of a pilot program scheduled to begin this summer. He added that the company has “very strong cash flows” and is “always on the hunt for acquisition."

“Safety is going to be on people’s minds and that’s where we can make a big difference to public health for the foreseeable future,” Dorer said, adding: “We will continue to pursue more partnerships, like the ones that we talked about with United Airlines and with Uber, which should provide healthy additional growth.”