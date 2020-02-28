Coronavirus Clorox usage guidelines

Clorox, whose products have long boasted the ability to kill 99.99 percent of germs, is offering tips on what products may help eliminate the spread of the coronavirus.

Although there is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the particular strain of coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The maker of household disinfectants listed multiple products on its website that has “demonstrated effectiveness” against viruses that are similar to coronavirus on hard, nonporous surfaces.

The products include the company's disinfecting wipes, disinfecting bleach and its disinfecting bleach and cleaner spray.

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

To effectively use the cleaning wipes, consumers need to keep the surface wet for four minutes and let it air dry. For "highly soiled" surfaces, consumers are urged to clean the excess dirt first.

Clorox Clean-Up Cleaner and Bleach

To effectively use the company's disinfecting spray, consumers must spray six to eight inches from the surface and let it stand for 30 seconds. After letting the product sit, consumers are urged to wipe it down with a wet sponge or cloth and rinse with water.

Likewise, if the surface is heavily encased with dirt, the company recommends pre-cleaning the surface before disinfecting it.

Clorox Disinfecting Bleach

To effectively use the company's disinfecting bleach, the company urges consumers to pre-wash the surface beforehand. The surface needs to be wiped down with a solution of approximately a 1/2 cup of bleach per gallon of water.

Then, the solution must sit on the surface for at least five minutes.

This comes as the makers of hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes from the likes of Clorox, Lysol and Purell, have stepped up production of their products as the world continues to battle the virus.

Clorox, in particular, has not only stepped up production but the company is also prepared for when there is a surge in demand, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Likewise, Purell is increasing output to "ensure" consumers have the products they need, a spokesperson for GOJO, Purell's parent company, told FOX Business.

Lysol's parent company, Reckitt Benckiser Group, also noted it is working "around the clock" to make sure consumers have the products they need, CEO Laxman Narasimhan said in a call with analysts Thursday.

The viral outbreak began in the central China city of Wuhan. Since then, more than 83,000 people worldwide have fallen ill and 2,800 have died.

