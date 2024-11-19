Clif Bar $12M settlement: How to file a claim for compensation

Certain Clif Bar customers now have until next year to file a claim to receive a cash payment as part of a $12 million settlement with the protein bar company.

The United States District Court for the Northern District of California extended the claim deadline for customers who purchased Clif Bars or Clif Kid ZBars between April 2014 and March 2023 to February 2025.

Last week, a proposed settlement was reached with Clif Bar & Company over a lawsuit that alleged that the protein bar company misled consumers with labels on its Clif Bars and ZBars, making the products seem healthier than they were. The suit alleged that the products were unhealthy due to the added sugar content.

MCDONALD'S SPENDS $100 MILLION IN TRUST-BUILDING EFFORT AFTER E COLI OUTBREAK

The suit cited examples, saying the original Clif Bars' labeling or packaging bears the phrase "Nutrition for Sustained Energy" and Clif Kid ZBars' packaging bears claims such as "No High Fructose Corn Syrup" and "Nourishing Kids in Motion."

However, the company denied any wrongdoing. It also maintains that its products are not unhealthy because of the added sugar content and that the statements on its Clif Bars’ and ZBars’ labeling are true and not misleading.

What to know:

The payouts will range between $5 and $50.

Customers who are eligible to receive payments in California and New York must have purchased the products between April 19, 2014 and March 31, 2023. Customers outside those two states qualify if they purchased the products between March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2023.

KRAFT HEINZ MUST FACE LAWSUIT OVER MAC & CHEESE LABELS, JUDGE RULES

In order to get the payment, claims must be submitted online or by mail. They must be submitted or postmarked no later than Feb. 1, 2025.

Customers had up until the end of October to tell the court why they believed the proposed settlement was unfair, unreasonable or inadequate.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

They also had up until the end of October to ask to be excluded, which meant that they would not be bound by what the court did in this case and will keep any right they have to sue Clif Bar & Company separately about the same legal claims in this lawsuit.