Clams, raw oysters recalled over possible norovirus contamination across 9 states: FDA

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday announced a recall for clams and raw oysters over concerns that they may be contaminated with norovirus, a contagious infection commonly known as the stomach flu.

The recall affects Manila clams harvested by Lummi Indian Business Council that were distributed to restaurants and food retailers in nine states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New York, Oregon and Washington. The FDA said the clams may have been distributed to other states as well.

The oysters were harvested by Drayton Harbor Oyster Company and distributed in Washington state.

Both food items were harvested between Feb. 13 and March 3 in Drayton Harbor, Washington.

The Washington State Department of Health notified the FDA of the recall on Wednesday.

The FDA urged restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell the clams or oysters and for consumers not to eat the foods.

The agency said restaurants and retailers "should dispose of any products by throwing them in the garbage or contacting their distributor to arrange for destruction."

"Restaurants and retailers should also be aware that shellfish may be a source of pathogens and should control the potential for cross-contamination of food processing equipment and the food processing environment," the alert added.

The FDA warned that food containing norovirus may "look, smell and taste normal" but can cause serious illness if eaten.

Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of illness are urged to contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local health department.

Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, fever, headache and body ache. A person typically develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus and one to three days to recover.

People of all ages can become infected with norovirus, although people who are immunocompromised can potentially suffer from severe illness, the FDA said.

The FDA said it is awaiting further information on distribution of the clams and oysters and will continue to monitor the investigation.