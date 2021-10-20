Clam chowder sold at Costco stores in 13 states is being recalled

Clam chowder soup sold exclusively in Costco warehouses throughout the midwest is being recalled over fears that it may be contaminated.

Washington-based Ivar’s Soup and Sauce Company issued the recall for nearly 15,000 sleeves of its Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With Uncured Bacon due to the "possibility that the product may contain hard, sharp opaque plastic pieces," according to the recall notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 471.51 +4.43 +0.95%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The recalled product was distributed to warehouses in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Costco also posted the recall on its website.

To date, there haven't been any illnesses or injuries related to the recalled products.

However, Ivar's became aware of the issue on Sunday after a consumer found a piece of plastic in the product.

The plastic was in the shape of a half-circle and had sharp and pointed edges, according to the recall notice.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The product should be removed from store shelves, the notice continued. Meanwhile, consumers are told to throw out or return the product.