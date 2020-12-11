These cities have the best manufacturing jobs in 2020: Report

The Midwest is the place to be if you’re looking for a job in manufacturing, according to a new report.

Continue Reading Below

On Friday, SmartAsset found which metropolitan areas are the best places for jobs in manufacturing. Of the top 10 cities, six are in the Midwest. The four remaining cities are in the Southeast.

For its report, SmartAsset analyzed 378 metropolitan areas based on seven measurements, including manufacturing as a percentage of the workforce, housing costs as a percentage of the average income for manufacturing workers and the unemployment rate.

853,000 AMERICANS FILED FOR UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS LAST WEEK

The report also looked at each city’s job and income growth between 2015 and 2018 and each city’s job and income growth between 2017 and 2018.

Aside from the overall ranking, SmartAsset also found that on average, 11.39% of jobs in the 378 cities in the report are in manufacturing.

WHY YOU CAN EXPECT CHEAP ENERGY PRICES THIS WINTER

Elkhart-Goshen, Ind., has the highest percentage of manufacturing jobs, making up 57.45% of the area’s jobs. Meanwhile, Laredo, Texas, has the lowest percentage, at .84% of the area’s jobs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The report also found that manufacturing income has increased faster than manufacturing jobs.

According to SmartAsset, the average number of manufacturing jobs has only increased by 3.66% from 2015 to 2018, while manufacturing workers’ average income has increased by 6.44% during the same time.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To see the report’s top results, here are the 10 best cities for manufacturing jobs, according to SmartAsset.