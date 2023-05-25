Fill 'er up: Circle K offers 40 cents off per gallon for 3 hours Thursday

Convenience store chain and gas station operator Circle K is offering drivers a 40-cent discount on gas for three hours on Thursday, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

From 4-7 p.m. local time on May 25, Circle K is hosting Circle K Fuel Day at locations across the U.S. that sell gasoline, offering customers 40 cents off per gallon.

The company says the price at the pump will reflect the discounted price during the three-hour period.

"The price is already discounted at the pump," Circle K posted to Twitter. "No need to go inside."

The convenience store chain said there is no limit on how much gas everyone can purchase at the discounted rate, and there is nothing stopping customers from stacking another coupon on top of the lower priced fuel.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Circle K answered several questions about the promotion.

Of course, as with most discounts, there are restrictions.

In Circle K’s promotional disclaimer, the company says customers can get "up to 40 cents per gallon in certain states" in accordance with applicable laws.

The rate is also only good as long as supplies last, at participating fuel locations operated by Circle K in the U.S.

For more information, visit circlek.com/fuel-day.

The discounted rate comes as AAA reports prices at the pump remain low ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

The national average cost for a gallon of gas was $3.53 for the week ending May 18, 2023, unmoved from a week prior, according to the latest data from AAA.

A continued drop in demand for gas and low oil prices could mean Americans get some more relief at the pump, AAA reported.