Florida Circle K locations to sell marijuana

Convenience store chain and gas station operator Circle K is teaming up with leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company Green Thumb Industries to sell medical marijuana at various Florida gas stations.

Sales of the products will start at approximately 10 locations next year, where Green Thumb – which owns Rise Dispensaries – plans to launch "RISE Express" branded dispensaries adjacent to Circle K stores.

Through the agreement, Green Thumb can lease space from Circle K.

The stores will offer a selection of cannabis products, including flower, pre-rolls, gummies and vapes.

The products will come from Green Thumb's new 28-acre cultivation facility in Ocala. It also has a cultivation facility in Homestead.

"The new RISE Express model is a huge step forward in making it easier and more efficient for patients to purchase high-quality cannabis as part of their everyday routine when stopping by their local convenience store," Green Thumb CEO Ben Kovler said in a statement.

Green Thumb entered the market in 2018 and operates medical cannabis retail stores in Bonita Springs, Deerfield Beach, Hallandale Beach, Kendall, Oviedo, Pinellas Park and West Palm Beach.

Circle K currently operates approximately 600 locations in Florida.

Marijuana is legal for medicinal use in the Sunshine State.

According to the Florida Department of Health, more than 750,000 Floridians are currently registered active cardholders in the state’s program.

Earlier this month Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to pardon those convicted of simple marijuana possession.

Around 37 states have legalized marijuana for medicinal use.