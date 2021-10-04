Cinnamon bun flavored Snickers bar announced

Candy can taste like anything these days.

Over the years, Snickers hasn’t been afraid to try out new flavors. While many of these flavors have involved either adding new types of nuts or using a different type of chocolate, the brand just announced a new candy bar that’s based on a completely different type of flavor.

Mars Wrigley, the company that produces Snickers bars, announced the debut of the cinnamon bun flavored Snickers bar. In a press release, the new snack will feature cinnamon bun flavored nougat, along with peanuts, caramel and milk chocolate.

Michelle Deignan, senior brand director for Mars Wrigley, said, "We're excited to continue delivering better moments and more smiles through new innovations for our fans and aim to surprise them with delicious flavor experiences. Snickers Cinnamon Bun delivers a classic flavor that welcomes the fall season and offers a moment of comfort with a taste and texture only Snickers can provide."

The Cinnamon Bun Snickers bar will be available exclusively at Walmart starting in October. It will be available in both single packages and packages of 24.

Snickers isn’t the only candy bar adding new items to its line-up for the upcoming season.

As Fox Business previously reported, Hershey announced 13 new items for the upcoming holiday season. Many of the new candy items were based on popular Christmas icons, such as the Reese’s Ugly Sweater, which is a peanut butter-filled piece of chocolate shaped like a sweater.

Hershey Kisses also announced that it will be releasing a special package based on the popular children’s character, the Grinch.