Cincinnati chef says inflation has restaurant industry ‘concerned’ for survival

Today's ongoing inflation is impacting America’s restaurants like virtually everything else.

Cincinnati chef and restaurateur Jose Salazar joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to express his concern for the restaurant industry as soaring prices impact all aspects of the business.

"For all of us in this industry, we’re a little concerned," he said.

"Unfortunately, some of us are really, really feeling that pinch, and we may not survive much longer if things continue."

Salazar, who owns a variety of successful restaurants in the Ohio city, admitted he’s had to get "creative" just to keep the lights on.

"We’re kind of biding our time at this point, hoping that it’ll turn around," he said.

"Really, we’re not turning a profit, and it’s scary."

The restaurateur explained that inflation has not only impacted the price of food, but ancillary businesses have, in turn, also increased their costs.

He’s seen about a 40% increase in the price of kitchen equipment, Salazar noted.

He said a new refrigerator he recently purchased — priced at $2,600 pre-pandemic — was quoted at $4,600.

"Apparently, stainless steel is what’s driving the price of that," he said.

"So everything from paper goods to glassware, forks and knives" — all of these items are going up in price, he indicated.