Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Small Business

Cincinnati chef says inflation has restaurant industry ‘concerned’ for survival

Restaurateur Jose Salazar said restaurants are not turning a profit 'and it's scary'

close
Chef and Cincinnati restaurateur Jose Salazar shares the impact runaway inflation has had on the restaurant industry. video

Inflation hits restaurants with higher fuel, production costs: 'We might not survive much longer'

Chef and Cincinnati restaurateur Jose Salazar shares the impact runaway inflation has had on the restaurant industry.

Today's ongoing inflation is impacting America’s restaurants like virtually everything else.

Cincinnati chef and restaurateur Jose Salazar joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to express his concern for the restaurant industry as soaring prices impact all aspects of the business.

"For all of us in this industry, we’re a little concerned," he said.

BEEF PRICES SET TO SURGE FURTHER AS FARMERS SELL OFF CATTLE HERDS

"Unfortunately, some of us are really, really feeling that pinch, and we may not survive much longer if things continue."

jose salazar cincinatti chef

Cincinnati chef and restaurateur Jose Salazar joined "Fox and Friends First" on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, to discuss the impacts of inflation. (Fox News / Fox News)

Salazar, who owns a variety of successful restaurants in the Ohio city, admitted he’s had to get "creative" just to keep the lights on.

"We’re kind of biding our time at this point, hoping that it’ll turn around," he said. 

jose salazar fox and friends first inflation

Cincinnati chef and restaurateur Jose Salazar discussed his concerns about inflation on "Fox and Friends First" on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (Fox News / Fox News)

"Really, we’re not turning a profit, and it’s scary."

The restaurateur explained that inflation has not only impacted the price of food, but ancillary businesses have, in turn, also increased their costs.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He’s seen about a 40% increase in the price of kitchen equipment, Salazar noted.

chefs prepare food in kitchen

Cincinnati chef Jose Salazar reported there's been about a 40% increase in the price of kitchen equipment since the COVID-19 pandemic. (iStock / iStock)

He said a new refrigerator he recently purchased — priced at $2,600 pre-pandemic — was quoted at $4,600.

"Apparently, stainless steel is what’s driving the price of that," he said. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"So everything from paper goods to glassware, forks and knives" — all of these items are going up in price, he indicated.