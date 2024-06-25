Expand / Collapse search
The busy, buzzing cicada has just been honored in the most unusual way

A limited-edition bobblehead is available for pre-sale for $30

A certain insect is getting plenty of time in the limelight this year.

Since two broods of cicadas have re-emerged by the trillions across the U.S. this summer, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame has commemorated the insects' return by creating the first-ever cicada bobblehead.

The limited-edition bobblehead sits on a patch of green grass, with its name displayed across the base.

The enlarged bobble-headed bug measures 5.5 inches long by 3 inches tall, while the actual insect is about 1.5 inches long.

It also features the cicada’s "prominent red eyes set wide apart, short antennae and membranous wings," the Hall of Fame detailed.

A rendering of the first Cicada Bobblehead

A rendering of the first cicada bobblehead is shown here. The collectible item is available for pre-sale through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame. (National Bobblehead Hall of Fame / Fox News)

The organization based in Wisconsin wrote in a press release that the unique bobblehead honors the rare 221-year emergence, as this is the first year for this volume of cicadas since 1803.

"We've been blown away by the buzz that the cicada bobblehead has generated so far," Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"It's on track to be one of the best-selling bobbleheads of the year, and from what we've heard, people who love cicadas (as well as those who may not be as fond of them) will be getting a cicada bobblehead to remind them of this once-in-a-lifetime cicada emergence."

A cicada from a 17-year cicada brood clings to a tree

A cicada from a 17-year brood clings to a tree on May 29 in Park Ridge, Illinois. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

"The sounds of summer have taken on a new meaning in 2024 with the arrival of the popular insects. This bobblehead is a must-have for cicada lovers everywhere."

The buggy bobble is currently available for pre-sale on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame website.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered and retails for $30.

Bobbleheads featuring historical and fictional celebrities are on display at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame

Bobbleheads featuring historical and fictional celebrities are on display at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Jan. 25, 2023. (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP / Getty Images)

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has produced and sold a wide variety of bobbleheads since 2014.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based museum is home to the world's largest collection of bobbleheads and related exhibits, according to the company.