Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail
Published

Christmas 2023: Ship gifts by these days so they arrive in time for the holiday

Deadlines are approaching for those shipping gifts via the Postal Service, UPS, FedEx and Amazon

close
FOX News senior correspondent Casey Stegall joins ‘The Bottom Line’ to report on the rise in attacks against postal workers as data reveals the number of incidents has nearly tripled since 2020. video

Postal carriers facing a rise in attacks this holiday season

FOX News senior correspondent Casey Stegall joins ‘The Bottom Line’ to report on the rise in attacks against postal workers as data reveals the number of incidents has nearly tripled since 2020.

Last-minute shoppers looking a send a gift to friends or loved ones are still in luck – 

While some holiday shipping deadlines have passed, last-minute shoppers are still in luck. There are a slew of days left that shoppers can take advantage of to ship a gift before the big day.

To help gift-givers get their packages delivered on time, all major shipping couriers typically issue ship-by dates every year. But with only a week left, there are only a few days left to ship packages and letters.

Monday marks the last day to send via the United States Postal Service priority mail within the U.S., excluding Hawaii.

And while it's too late to ship by FedEx ground, FedEx Express shipping is still available. 

CYBER MONDAY SALES REACH $12.4B DRIVEN BY 'BUY NOW, PAY LATER'  

Here are the deadlines for FedEx, UPS and USPS: 

FedEx Express 

FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 19

Two-day and two-day morning: Dec. 20 

First Overnight and Priority Overnight: Dec. 21

FedEx SameDay: Dec. 22  

HOLIDAY DEBT HANGOVER POISED TO BE 'PARTICULARLY NASTY' THIS YEAR, ANALYST SAYS

FedEx flight

A Federal Express cargo plane flies over Nickerson Beach, N.Y. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images / Getty Images)

UPS:  

UPS 3 Day Select packages: Dec. 19 

UPS 2nd Day Air packages: Dec. 20. 

UPS Next Day Air packages: Dec. 21. 

UPS driver

A UPS driver sits in his delivery truck on Jan. 31, 2023, in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

USPS: 

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

USPS

A piece of priority mail packaging is seen on Nov. 4, 2021 in La Vergne, Tennessee. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Amazon: 

The shopping giant has same-day delivery available in more than 90 metros across the U.S.

The company told FOX Business that it added "Arrives before Christmas" messages on search and detail pages of products. It also has "free delivery today" messages next to certain product names to help shoppers. 

Amazon Prime delivery person

Amazon Prime delivery person in van sorting packages, Queens, New York.  (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)