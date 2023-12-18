Christmas 2023: Ship gifts by these days so they arrive in time for the holiday

Last-minute shoppers looking a send a gift to friends or loved ones are still in luck –

While some holiday shipping deadlines have passed, last-minute shoppers are still in luck. There are a slew of days left that shoppers can take advantage of to ship a gift before the big day.

To help gift-givers get their packages delivered on time, all major shipping couriers typically issue ship-by dates every year. But with only a week left, there are only a few days left to ship packages and letters.

Monday marks the last day to send via the United States Postal Service priority mail within the U.S., excluding Hawaii.

And while it's too late to ship by FedEx ground, FedEx Express shipping is still available.

Here are the deadlines for FedEx, UPS and USPS:

FedEx Express

FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 19

Two-day and two-day morning: Dec. 20

First Overnight and Priority Overnight: Dec. 21

FedEx SameDay: Dec. 22

UPS:

UPS 3 Day Select packages: Dec. 19

UPS 2nd Day Air packages: Dec. 20.

UPS Next Day Air packages: Dec. 21.

USPS:

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

Amazon:

The shopping giant has same-day delivery available in more than 90 metros across the U.S.

The company told FOX Business that it added "Arrives before Christmas" messages on search and detail pages of products. It also has "free delivery today" messages next to certain product names to help shoppers.