Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Hotels
Published

Choice launches hostile bid for Wyndham after repeated rejection

Wyndham rejected a nearly $8B bid in October due to regulatory concerns

close
Virtuoso Vice President of Global Public Relations Misty Belles joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss worldwide travel trends.  video

Overall travel is showing ‘no signs’ of slowing down: Misty Belles

Virtuoso Vice President of Global Public Relations Misty Belles joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss worldwide travel trends. 

Choice Hotels International isn't giving up on its fight to acquire rival Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. 

On Tuesday, after being repeatedly turned down, it launched a hostile bid for the company, offering shareholders the same deal it put on the table in October. 

Choice said Tuesday that it "maintains the previously proposed offer to Wyndham" of $49.50 in cash and 0.324 shares of Choice common stock per Wyndham share. This represents a value of $40.50 based on Choice's trading price as of Oct. 16, 2023, the day before Choice's first public offer. 

WYNDHAM REJECTS $7.8B HOSTILE BID FROM CHOICE HOTELS

Wyndham, with more than 9,000 hotels across 24 brands, rejected a nearly $8 billion unsolicited offer due to regulatory concerns.

The Wyndham Desert Blue hotel

The Wyndham Desert Blue hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Monday, July 24, 2023.  (Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Wyndham Chairman Stephen Holmes said in a statement immediately following the October proposal that the offer was "subject to significant business, regulatory and execution risk" and that Choice was "unwilling or unable to address" Wyndham's concerns.

Choice argued on Tuesday that "a transaction with Wyndham is pro-competitive and would generate value for both Wyndham and Choice shareholders as well as deliver significant benefits to franchisees, guests and associates of both companies." 

HILTON TO INSTALL TESLA CHARGERS AT 2,000 HOTELS

Both companies had been working on a deal to combine the affordable hotel companies for nearly six months before Wyndham cut off talks, according to Choice Hotels CEO Patrick Pacious. As a result, Choice decided to make its bid public earlier this year.

La Quinta Inn

Signage is displayed outside La Quinta Inn &amp; Suites by Wyndham hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Sunday, July 26, 2020.  (Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Choice initially proposed to acquire Wyndham in April for $80 per share in cash and stock, but "Wyndham rejected the proposal and refused to engage in further discussions," the company previously said. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Choice decided to increase its proposal to $85 per share and then $90 per share as board members and executives from both companies met.