Chocolate products recalled over hidden drugs tied to 'life-threatening' blood pressure drops

A nationwide recall has been issued for two chocolate products after they were found to contain undeclared prescription drug ingredients, federal health officials warn.

California-based Gear Isle is voluntarily recalling certain units of its "Gold Lion Aphrodisiac Chocolate" and "ilum Sex Chocolate" after testing revealed the presence of sildenafil and tadalafil — active ingredients commonly used in erectile dysfunction medications, according to a Thursday announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The products were sold online across the U.S. and marketed as dietary supplements.

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The FDA warned that the undeclared ingredients could pose serious health risks, particularly for people taking nitrate medications for heart conditions.

The combination can cause a sudden and potentially "life-threatening" drop in blood pressure, according to the FDA.

"Among the adult male population who are most likely to use these products, adult males who use nitrates for cardiac conditions are most at risk from these products," the announcement noted.

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The recall covers:

Gold Lion Aphrodisiac Chocolate Male Enhancement Sachet (UPC: 795847916279, exp. June 2027)

(UPC: 795847916279, exp. June 2027) ilum Sex Chocolate Male Sexual Enhancement Booster (UPC: 1002448578911, exp. Dec. 25, 2027)

Gear Isle said it has not received any reports of adverse events tied to the products.

Consumers are urged to stop using the products immediately and return them for a refund.

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Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact a healthcare provider, according to the FDA.

The recall follows a similar action earlier this month, when New Mexico-based Primal Supplements Group LLC voluntarily recalled certain units of its Primal Herbs "Volume" sexual enhancement product after it was also found to contain sildenafil, according to the FDA.

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Gear Isle did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.