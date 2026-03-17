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Product Recalls
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Chocolate candy sold at Lidl recalled over undeclared hazelnut allergen

Lidl US issued a recall of its Favorina Chocolate Ladybugs after identifying an undeclared hazelnut allergen in products sold across several East Coast states

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Lidl US is recalling its Favorina Chocolate Ladybugs due to an undeclared hazelnut allergen, the company said. 

Consumers with hazelnut allergies risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if the product is consumed.

The recall applies to Favorina Chocolate Ladybugs – German-Style Nougat 3.52 oz boxes with UPC 20304492.

E. COLI OUTBREAK LINKED TO RAW CHEDDAR CHEESE ALLEGEDLY SICKENS 7 PEOPLE ACROSS MULTIPLE STATES

favorina chocolate ladybugs

Favorina Chocolate Ladybugs – German-style Nougat 3.52 oz boxes, sold at Lidl US stores, have been recalled due to an undeclared hazelnut allergen. (FDA)

The products were distributed between Jan. 28, 2026, and March 11, 2026, at Lidl store locations in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

favorina chocolate ladybugs ingredients

The recalled chocolate products were distributed across multiple states between late January and mid-March 2026, according to Lidl US. (FDA)

The recall was initiated after the company discovered the chocolate products, which contain tree nuts, were sold in packaging that did not disclose the presence of hazelnuts.

us lidl food market

A Lidl Food Market branch stands on December 27, 2022, in Arlington, Virginia. Lidl, a German discount supermarket chain, has expanded rapidly across 10 states in the eastern USA in recent years. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Customers are advised not to consume the product and to return it to any Lidl store for a full refund. A receipt is not required. Customers with questions can contact Lidl US by phone.

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No illnesses have been reported to date. FOX Business reached out to Lidl US for additional comment.