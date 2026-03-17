Chocolate candy sold at Lidl recalled over undeclared hazelnut allergen

Lidl US is recalling its Favorina Chocolate Ladybugs due to an undeclared hazelnut allergen, the company said.

Consumers with hazelnut allergies risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if the product is consumed.

The recall applies to Favorina Chocolate Ladybugs – German-Style Nougat 3.52 oz boxes with UPC 20304492.

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The products were distributed between Jan. 28, 2026, and March 11, 2026, at Lidl store locations in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

The recall was initiated after the company discovered the chocolate products, which contain tree nuts, were sold in packaging that did not disclose the presence of hazelnuts.

Customers are advised not to consume the product and to return it to any Lidl store for a full refund. A receipt is not required. Customers with questions can contact Lidl US by phone.

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No illnesses have been reported to date. FOX Business reached out to Lidl US for additional comment.