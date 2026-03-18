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Product Recalls
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Aldi recalls popular snack food over possible rodent hair contamination

Aldi has pulled a frozen spinach product from select stores following an FDA notice citing potential contamination concerns tied to limited distribution lots

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Aldi is recalling a frozen food product from store shelves following a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notice citing potential contamination with rodent hair.

The recall involves Simply Nature spinach bites sold at Aldi under the "Simply Nature" label, according to the FDA. The product may be contaminated with rodent hair.

Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods Inc. voluntarily initiated the recall, the agency said.

The recall has been classified as a Class II event, meaning the product may cause temporary or medically reversible health effects.

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aldi self checkout

The recall involves Simply Nature spinach bites. (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The affected product is packaged in 12-ounce boxes of frozen spinach bites.

The recall is limited to certain lots distributed in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The recall was initiated on Jan. 16, 2026, and remains ongoing, according to the FDA.

An Aldi grocery store in Washington, D.C.

The recall is limited to certain lots distributed in Maryland and Pennsylvania. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Affected products include lot number G25CF-02B with UPC 4099100247992. Approximately 7,894 units are impacted.

Consumers who have the affected product are advised not to eat it and can return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Aldi shoppers

Consumers who have the affected product are advised not to eat it. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

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FOX Business has reached out to Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods Inc. and Aldi for comment.