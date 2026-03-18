Aldi recalls popular snack food over possible rodent hair contamination

Aldi is recalling a frozen food product from store shelves following a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notice citing potential contamination with rodent hair.

The recall involves Simply Nature spinach bites sold at Aldi under the "Simply Nature" label, according to the FDA. The product may be contaminated with rodent hair.

Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods Inc. voluntarily initiated the recall, the agency said.

The recall has been classified as a Class II event, meaning the product may cause temporary or medically reversible health effects.

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The affected product is packaged in 12-ounce boxes of frozen spinach bites.

The recall is limited to certain lots distributed in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The recall was initiated on Jan. 16, 2026, and remains ongoing, according to the FDA.

Affected products include lot number G25CF-02B with UPC 4099100247992. Approximately 7,894 units are impacted.

Consumers who have the affected product are advised not to eat it and can return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

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FOX Business has reached out to Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods Inc. and Aldi for comment.