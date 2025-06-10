Chipotle using AI to open new locations with astoundingly short time frame

Artificial intelligence is helping Chipotle rapidly grow its footprint, according to CEO Scott Boatwright.

On Monday, Boatwright told Fortune at the outlet’s COO summit that the company "will open a new Chipotle restaurant this year almost every 24 hours" amid the chain growing at an "exponential rate."

"And if you think about the growth that’s ahead of us and the need for highly capable, purpose-driven, value-oriented individuals is more critical today than it probably ever has been for our brand," he said.

The company’s AI-powered Ava Cado hiring tool has helped shorten the time it takes Chipotle to hire new employees by roughly 75%, Boatwright said, according to the outlet.

CHIPOTLE ADDS NEW DIP TO MENU AFTER FIVE-YEAR DROUGHT, MARKING FIRST NEW SAUCE SINCE 2020

Ava Cado is part of the AI-infused hiring system that Chipotle unveiled in October 2024 through a partnership with Paradox. Ava Cado’s capabilities include talking with candidates, answering their questions about Chipotle, collecting basic information, scheduling interviews for hiring managers and sending offers to candidates who are selected by managers, Chipotle has said.

Boatwright said faster hiring times "not only helps us keep our restaurants staffed, but ensures we have the best talent that’s available in the industry," according to Fortune.

During his summit appearance, he also said that when it came to AI, Chipotle looks to "remove waste and expand or enhance the team member experience" rather than replacing humans, the outlet reported.

CHIPOTLE TO OPEN MEXICAN LOCATIONS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2026

At Chipotle, AI has also been deployed by the chain to entice customers back to restaurants through deals offered through its rewards program and to customize offers for customers, per Fortune.

There were nearly 3,800 Chipotle restaurants globally at the end of March, including nearly 3,700 across the United States, according to the company’s first-quarter earnings report.

The company aims to launch 315 to 345 new restaurants in 2025, Chipotle has said. During Chipotle’s earnings call in April, Boatwright said 80% of those will include a Chipotlane drive thru pick-up lane.

CHIPOTLE CEO DETAILS HOW CHAIN WILL HANDLE TRUMP TARIFF COSTS

Chipotle generated nearly $2.9 billion in total revenue during the first-quarter, a 6.4% increase from the same three-month period last year. Its net income, meanwhile, widened to $386.6 million.

Its second-quarter financial results are slated to be released in July.