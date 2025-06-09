Chipotle adds new dip to menu after five-year drought, marking first new sauce since 2020

Chipotle has a new dip coming to its menu for the first time since 2020.

Its restaurants in the U.S. and Canada will start offering a new limited-time Adobe Ranch dip beginning June 17, the company announced Monday.

When it becomes available, the new Adobo Ranch will contain adobo peppers, sour cream and a "unique blend of herbs and spices," the company said.

"Ranch has become a cultural phenomenon, especially among Gen Z, who are finding creative ways to enjoy it beyond the traditional salad," Chipotle chief brand officer Chris Brandt said. "Our new Adobo Ranch taps into this passion, giving fans a craveworthy way to customize their Chipotle order with a completely new flavor."

CHIPOTLE TO OPEN MEXICAN LOCATIONS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2026

Customers who are members of the Chipotle Rewards members program before 11 p.m. local time on June 16 will have the opportunity to get a free side of the Adobo Ranch on June 17 through an offer on their account, according to Chipotle. To cash in on it, they will have to buy a regular-price entrée.

The Adobo Ranch will mark the first new dip Chipotle has brought to its menu since the chain rolled out its queso blanco in early 2020, the company said.

Other dips on Chipotle's menu include salsas and guacamole.

In recent months, Chipotle has offered other limited-time items.

CHIPOTLE CEO DETAILS HOW CHAIN WILL HANDLE TRUMP TARIFF COSTS

It debuted Chipotle Honey Chicken as a limited-time protein option in North America and Europe in early March. In September of last year, it also brought its Smoked Brisket back in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time.

The chain, known for its burritos and bowls, has almost 3,800 locations globally, including nearly 3,700 across America.

It has a long-term goal of reaching 7,000 restaurants in North America.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE