Chipotle partners with Uber Eats, dating app Hinge to deliver ‘cuffing season’ menu

Cuffing season just got a little tastier.

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Friday that it is offering a limited time “Cuffing Season Menu” for delivery on Uber Eats in partnership with dating app Hinge.

Cuffing season is when single people start looking for short-term relationships to get them through the cold, winter months. According to Merriam-Webster, cuffing season typically happens from October until Valentine’s Day.

However, Chipotle’s “Cuffing Season Menu” promotional will last only until Dec. 5, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

The limited-time menu is available on Uber Eats and includes three customizable meal options.

The “Day Date” includes two entrees and a side of chips and salsa, while the “Date Night” includes two entrees, a side of chips and queso and two Tractor drinks.

The “Hinge Date” option includes one entree, a side of chips and salsa, and one Tractor beverage.

According to Thrillist, each menu option is eligible for various discounts and free delivery during certain periods of time.

“Our restaurants have been extremely popular date destinations, and many of our fans have found love bonding over their Chipotle obsessions,” Tressie Lieberman, Chipotle's vice president of digital marketing and off-premise, said in a statement. “In our endless pursuit to meet our fans where they are, we teamed up with Uber Eats to create a series of fun, sharable pairings that can be enjoyed anywhere and will complement the dating experience.”

Uber Eats and Hinge have their own exciting additions to the promotion.

Hinge has added a new burrito-inspired prompt that users can fill out on their profile, and the app is offering users $20 off on their next three Chipotle orders, as long as they place their order through Uber Eats.

Meanwhile, the food delivery service is giving 10 people the chance to get one-on-one dating advice from comedian Rebel Wilson.

To enter the contest, you just have to order something from Chipotle’s “Cuffing Season Menu” and use the code BOWLMATES at checkout, according to the app.

The competition ends on Nov. 25, the app said.

