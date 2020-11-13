Perdue releases turkey nuggets for smaller Thanksgiving dinners

Smaller Thanksgiving dinners call for simpler setups.

Turkey Day will likely look a whole lot different for millions of Americans this year, with large, indoor gatherings discouraged in the fight against the viral disease. To that end, Perdue has released a limited-edition line of turkey nuggets sure to please kids – and adult picky eaters – around smaller Thanksgiving tables this year.

In a statement shared with FOX Business, the meat processor announced that 100 bags of "ThanksNuggets" will be available for sale through the brand’s website at noon on Friday. Each bag of nuggets will retail for $19.20, in a nod to the century-old company’s founding year.

The nuggets pack a major punch, and come in two flavors: Breaded Breast Meat Turkey Nuggets and Breaded Dark Meat Turkey and Cranberry Nuggets. Beyond a basic nugget, the festive nugs come in Thanksgiving shapes and even have hints of everyone’s favorite side dishes.

“The drumstick-shaped dark meat nugget is inspired by traditional sides like cranberry sauce and stuffing, while the turkey-shaped white meat nugget is inspired by everyone's favorite Thanksgiving vegetable: sweet potato,” Perdue said.

At this time, the brand is limiting sales to one bag per customer.

“Thanksgiving is going to look very different this year, and we know there’s a lot of cooking fatigue out there right now, so we thought we’d have a little fun with it by launching our limited edition ThanksNuggets,” said Tracy Hostetler, VP of Marketing, Premium Prepared Foods, in the statement.

“Forget the hours of prep, the brining, the roasting, the mountain of dishes, the fancy place settings: this year is all about having a ‘LazyGiving.’ Whether you prefer white or dark meat turkey, our ThanksNuggets have got you covered so you can still enjoy your favorite holiday flavors without all the effort.”

In another bite of good news, Perdue Farms is donating Thanksgiving meals to feed 500 Junior Enlisted Members and Families of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C.

