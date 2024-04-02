Chipotle offering food lovers a chance to win free burritos for a year on National Burrito Day

National Burrito Day will be celebrated on Thursday, April 4, when millions will turn to one of their favorite spots to commemorate the occasion.

Chipotle is taking celebrations to the next level by launching a new game ahead of the national day — which could score burrito lovers a buy-one, get-one code and the chance to win free burritos for a year.

The Burrito Vault is opening on April 2nd at 12 p.m. PT for all burrito lovers.

CHIPOTLE CUSTOMER REVEALS HOW SHE GETS EXTRA FOOD FOR UNDER $10: ‘THE BOWL WILL BE GIGANTIC’

Chipotle will be challenging fans of the fast food spot to take their shot at a digital word game in hopes of winning a special prize.

With the rise in popular online puzzle games such as Wordle and others, Chipotle decided to take a shot at the trend with its own word combination challenge.

The puzzle will consist of two potential Chipotle order combinations that must be correctly guessed – ingredient by ingredient.

CHIPOTLE REMOVES THIS FOOD ORDER OPTION AFTER WORKERS CALL OUT CHEAP BURRITO HACK

With over 1.34 billion possible combinations, the Burrito Vault can be attempted four times each day between April 2 and April 3 at 12 p.m. PT.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 2,877.00 -29.77 -1.02%

The first 50,000 players to unlock the vault will win a buy-one, get-one entrée code that’s redeemable on National Burrito Day, Thursday, April 4.

Also, burrito lovers who can correctly complete the word game puzzle will be entered automatically into Chipotle’s National Burrito Day sweepstakes — with 53 fans randomly selected to win free burritos for a year, according to Chipotle.

Chris Brandt, chief brand officer for Chipotle, said that the launch of the Burrito Vault gives customers many opportunities to win free burritos.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We are launching Burrito Vault ahead of one of our most popular Chipotdays, National Burrito Day, giving players multiple opportunities to play and win," he said in a media statement.

He added, "Burrito Vault is inspired by the popularity of word puzzles, which have swept the nation and become a daily ritual for so many of our fans and team members."

Additionally, Chipotle is offering free delivery on the Chipotle app and online on April 4 to celebrate the day with the code "DELIVER" at checkout.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business reached out to Chipotle for further comment.