Chipotle giving away free guacamole for National Avocado Day

This weekend, the guacamole is on Chipotle.

The fast casual chain announced Wednesday that it will be giving away free guac on Saturday, which is also National Avocado Day.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada can get either a free topping or a free side of guacamole on July 31, but only on digital orders, made through the Chipotle app or website, according to the announcement.

The free guac is not available for in-restaurant ordering and is only available with the order of an entree.

Fans who want to celebrate National Avocado Day with free guacamole can use the code AVO2021 on their digital order, Chipotle’s announcement said.

"National Avocado Day, our most popular 'Chipotday,' has long given our fans something extra to celebrate on July 31," Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer said in a statement. "We're excited to continue the tradition this year by offering fresh, hand-mashed guac for free via our digital channels only with the promo code AVO2021."

According to the announcement, Chipotle is also giving customers free delivery on orders from the company app or website through Aug. 1.

Last week, Chipotle also brought back its gold-foil wrapped burritos to honor the Olympic athletes representing the U.S. in this year’s games in Tokyo.

This will be the first time that Chipotle is bringing its gold wrappers back nationwide since introducing them in 2011 for the chain’s 18th anniversary, FOX Business reported last week.

