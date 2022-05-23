Expand / Collapse search
Arby’s offers Wagyu burger for first time in chain’s history

Arby’s Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is available for a limited time

Arby’s is adding a new kind of meat to its menu. 

The fast food chain – best known for its roast beef sandwiches – recently revealed that it will be offering a burger for the first time in its history. 

On Monday, the new Wagyu Steakhouse Burger patty was available online on Arby’s Limited Time menu on two new menu items: the Deluxe Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger and the Bacon Ranch Wagyu Steakhouse Burger

Both menu items can be ordered on their own, or as part of a combo meal. 

Arby's Restaurant

For the first time in the brand's history, Arby's will be offering a burger on its menu for a limited time.  (iStock)

The deluxe burger is made with a Wagyu steakhouse burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, red onion, tomato and burger sauce on a toasted brioche bun, according to the Arby’s website. 

Meanwhile, the bacon ranch version is made with the same Wagyu patty, along with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, red onion, tomato and parmesan peppercorn ranch on a brioche bun, the website said. 

According to the Arby’s website, the patties are made with a blend of Wagyu and ground beef. 

The new burgers are available for a limited time in the U.S., while supplies last, the website said. 

"There are too many bad burgers out there," a description of the new burger says on the Arby’s website. "That's why Arby's created THIS burger with wagyu beef, cooked medium-well with a hint of pink."

FOX Business reached out to Arby’s for more information.

