Rao's Homemade holiday giveaway premieres tomato basil-scented candle, 'bejeweled' marinara sauce ornament

The 12-day offering also includes a DIY Bloody Mary kit with ingredients for red and white cocktails

Rao’s Homemade is bringing its signature style home for the holidays.

The Italian sauce brand is releasing limited edition holiday offerings from Dec. 1 to Dec. 12 in a special giveaway.

The saucy roundup includes a DIY Bloody Mary kit, a Rao’s tomato basil-scented candle and a bejeweled marinara sauce ornament, according to the company.

In partnership with Muddling Memories, Rao's Bloody Mary kit features red and white sauce cocktail recipes using Rao’s Homemade arrabbiata and alfredo sauces.

raos bloody mary kit

Rao's Homemade Bloody Mary kit comes complete with ingredients for red and white cocktails. (Muddling Memories / Fox News)

The kit also includes Rao’s basil pesto, lemon and lime juice, various spices, hot sauce, farfalle chips, dehydrated citrus and a cocktail shaker.

Rao’s unique tomato basil-scented candle aims to stir up the scent of a home-cooked meal on demand.

Rao's Homemade white Bloody Mary is made with alfredo sauce. | Fox News

The candle is designed after a jar of Rao’s sauce.

It has red-colored wax — and an identical label and green cap.

Rao's Homemade tomato basil-scented candle is lit on a kitchen counter. | Fox News

Rao’s sparkly Christmas ornament also mimics the look of a sauce jar, complete with red and green gems.

"This holiday season, Rao’s Homemade has created a collection of limited-edition items that make the perfect gift for every foodie on your list," said Rao's Homemade chief marketing officer Priscilla Tuan.

raos christmas ornament

Rao's Homemade has released a holiday ornament designed after a marinara sauce jar. (Voco Creative / Fox News)

"From our bedazzled ornaments to premium Bloody Mary Kits created in partnership with Muddling Memories, be sure to enter for a chance to win."

Looking to win the holiday gift giveaway?

Visit experience.raos.com/virtual-saucery to enter.