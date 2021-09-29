Chili's announces Halloween drink line-up

This is the best time of year to have a scary drink.

Now that summer is over, restaurants are starting to release their fall menus. For many, this means focusing on autumnal dishes and flavors, like apple cider and pumpkin spice.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

For other restaurants, however, this means bringing out all of the Halloween-themed dishes.

Chili’s recently announced that it is bringing back a fan-favorite seasonal drink this year and is introducing a new kids drink as well. In a press release, the restaurant chain also announced its offer to its rewards program members for Halloween night.

October’s margarita-of-the-month at Chili’s will once again be the Spiderbite ‘Rita. The specially priced drink will cost $5 and include a "spooky spider ring" to make the drink seasonally appropriate. In terms of ingredients, the margarita features Lunazul Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh sour and blood orange syrup.

FRIENDLY'S ANNOUNCES FALL LINE-UP OF COMFORT FOOD

It will be available for dine-in customers as well as to-go at participating restaurants.

For children, the restaurant chain is adding a new drink to its menu called The Monster Mash. Named after the popular song, it includes Sprite, blood orange syrup and candy. Like the Spiderbite ‘Rita, the drink comes with a spider ring, although it also adds in a free sticker.

The drink will be available for the entire month of October for dine-in and to-go customers at participating restaurant locations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On Halloween, Chili’s will be offering its My Chili Rewards program members a free kids meal with the purchase of an entrée.