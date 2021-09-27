Friendly's announces fall line-up of comfort food

Pumpkin spice isn’t the only way to celebrate fall.

As restaurants across the country are preparing for fall, many are introducing new menu items to correspond with the drop in temperature. While pumpkin spice and apple cider flavored items are popular around this time of year, one restaurant chain is focusing on a different aspect of the season.

Friendly’s announced that it will be adding several new comfort classics to its menu for the fall season. In a press release, the restaurant chain also announced that it will be debuting new Halloween-themed sundaes.

The restaurant is bringing back the "fan favorite" Vermonter burger this season, which includes sharp cheddar cheese on top of a burger with maple pepper bacon.

It's adding a new Awesomesauce Steak Tips meal and a Cajun Jazz Pasta dish as well. Friendly’s is also debuting new Aloha Stir Fry dishes that come with either chicken, shrimp or beef.

Chris Erlich, CEO of Friendly’s Restaurants, said, "These entrees give Friendly's customers something new to enjoy as the weather grows cooler, and our spooky sundaes will be sure to bring sweet smiles with each spoonful. It's our goal that a favorite meal, surrounded by friends and family, can make a normal day feel like a celebration."

For Halloween, the chain will be serving two "spooky themed" sundaes, the Witchy Ooh and Fang the Vampire. The restaurant is also adding a new sundae that combines vanilla ice cream with chocolate fudge and peanuts for the season.