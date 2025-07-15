Chick-fil-A's popular 'Code Moo' digital game returns with delicious rewards at stake for customers

Chick-fil-A fans will have the opportunity to win food rewards through the digital "Code Moo" game that the company has brought back.

Chick-fil-A’s animated "Code Moo" game went live once again on the fast-food chain’s app on Tuesday, offering the first of three planned weekly "digital missions" that members of its rewards program will be able to play to "unlock" a food reward, according to a press release.

The chain is releasing a new "Code Moo" mission each Tuesday through Aug. 4.

Medium waffle fries, a chocolate chunk cookie and a five-count box of nuggets are among the menu items that players can win as a reward for completing each of the weekly missions, according to the company.

Chick-fil-A said on its website it will add the food reward the player earns through the game to their Chick-fil-A One account in the Rewards tab "while supplies last." The customer will have a week to cash it in.

"Code Moo" centers on the cow characters Daisy, Sarge and Carrots and lets users "team up" with them to "sneak into Circus Burger Headquarters and take on their longtime rival," according to Chick-fil-A. The company introduced "Code Moo" for the first time in 2023.

With the latest return of "Code Moo," Chick-fil-A said it was also rolling out an animated short film called "Udder Chaos" and a "Cow Tales" podcast series about Chick-fil-A’s cows.

Additionally, it is making its "Cow Collection" merchandise available for purchase as well, according to the company. Chick-fil-A fans can expect "returning favorites and fresh new swag" as part of the collection.

It offers various shirts, a cowprint backpack, a stuffed cow, a pickleball set, a paddle ball set and other items this year. Two items — a crew neck and spotted sunglasses — were listed as sold out on Tuesday on the company’s website.

"The Cows have been a much-loved part of Chick-fil-A’s story for nearly 30 years, and we enjoy finding new ways to celebrate them along with our Guests," Chick-fil-A brand strategy executive director Dustin Britt said in a statement. "This year, we’re inviting fans to experience the Cows in fun, new ways, from digital games to short films, podcasts and limited time merch."

Chick-fil-a is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with over 3,000 restaurants scattered across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada and one in the U.K.

In the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Restaurant and Food Delivery Study 2025 released last month, the chain notched the highest customer satisfaction score of fast-food brands. It has held that top spot for 11 consecutive years now, according to the ACSI.