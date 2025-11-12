Chick-fil-A testing new sandwiches in 2 cities

In a bid to stand out in the competitive chicken sandwich market, Chick-fil-A is testing two new chicken-and-waffle sandwiches in select U.S. cities.

A Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich and a Chicken & Waffles Sandwich will hit certain restaurants in Baltimore from Dec. 1 through Jan. 24, while supplies last. In San Antonio, certain restaurants will test the Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich through January while supplies last, Chick-fil-A told FOX Business.

The sandwiches were described as "crispy chicken stacked between warm maple waffles, all with a touch of smoked bacon."

The limited menu offering is a way for companies to test out certain products. If the feedback, operations and economics are favorable, the company could decide to launch it nationwide.

Competition in the fast-food sector has become tougher in the current economic climate. Brands are looking to attract customers as rising menu prices have forced many people to cut back on dining out. Lower-income consumers, who make up a large share of the industry’s customer base, have been hit the hardest, adding pressure on chains to find new ways to stand out.

Rival KFC is trying to rejuvenate itself by leaning into its own version of the chicken sandwich, an item that's stoked competition among major chains, Other new innovations on KFC's menus, such as spicy wings and potato wedges, have proven popular among customers.

The company also launched a one-day-only pop-up restaurant in New York City on Nov. 9 called "Sundays," where customers were able to order the company's version of its classic chicken sandwich.

It was a jab at Chick-fil-A, which is closed on Sundays.

