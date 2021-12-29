Chick-fil-A reveals top-ordered menu items of 2021
Waffle fries were at top of the list for all 6 regions of US
No matter where they are, Chick-fil-A fans really love waffle fries.
Earlier this month, the fast-food chain revealed its most popular menu items of 2021 and waffle fries were at the top of the list.
In fact, the side dish was the top menu item for all six U.S. regions – the Southeast, the Atlantic, the Northeast, the Midwest, the Southwest and the West – according to Chick-fil-A’s report.
VIRAL TIKTOK ‘HACK’ FOR FREE SONIC SPARKS DEBATE ABOUT CANCELED DOORDASH ORDERS
All six regions also had the same second-most popular dish: soft drinks. After that, the regions vary slightly on their third favorite, splitting between nuggets and the chicken sandwich.
CHICK-FIL-A ‘SECRETLY’ MARKED UP FOOD PRICES FOR DELIVERY ORDERS: LAWSUIT
Here are Chick-fil-A’s most-ordered menu items from 2021.
Southeast region:
1. Waffle Potato Fries
2. Soft Drinks
3. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
4. Chick-fil-A Nuggets
5. Sweet Iced Tea
6. Hash Browns
7. Regular Lemonade
8. Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit
9. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
10. Chick-n-Minis
11. Mac & Cheese
Atlantic region:
1. Waffle Potato Fries
2. Soft Drinks
3. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
4. Chick-fil-A Nuggets
5. Sweet Iced Tea
6. Hash Browns
7. Regular Lemonade
8. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
9. Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit
10. Chick-n-Minis
11. Mac & Cheese
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Northeast region:
1. Waffle Potato Fries
2. Soft Drinks
3. Chick-fil-A Nuggets
4. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
5. Regular Lemonade
6. Sweet Iced Tea
7. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
8. Hash Browns
9. Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
10. Mac & Cheese
11. Chick-fil-A® Deluxe Sandwich
Midwest region:
1. Waffle Potato Fries
2. Soft Drinks
3. Chick-fil-A Nuggets
4. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
5. Regular Lemonade
6. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
7. Mac & Cheese
8. Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
9. Sweet Iced Tea
10. Hash Browns
11. Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
Southwest region:
1. Waffle Potato Fries
2. Soft Drinks
3. Chick-fil-A Nuggets
4. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
5. Sweet Iced Tea
6. Regular Lemonade
7. Hash Browns
8. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
9. Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
10. Mac & Cheese
11. Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis
West region:
1. Waffle Potato Fries
2. Soft Drinks
3. Chick-fil-A Nuggets
4. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
5. Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
6. Regular Lemonade
7. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
8. Mac & Cheese
9. Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich
10. Hash Browns
11. Sweet Iced Tea