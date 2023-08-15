Chick-fil-A launching seasonal chicken sandwich with pimento cheese topping

Chick-fil-A will soon launch a chicken sandwich topped with pimento cheese as a seasonal menu option.

The Atlanta-based fast-food chain said it will make the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich with its well-known original chicken filet plus a few toppings that add a "sweet and subtle spicy kick." It announced the entree on Tuesday.

In addition to the "custom-made" pimento cheese, the sandwich’s toppings will include "mildly pickled" jalapenos and drizzled honey, Chick-fil-A said.

The rollout of the pimento cheese-topped sandwich and another seasonal menu item — a Caramel Crumble Milkshake — will happen Aug. 28 at U.S. Chick-fil-A locations. Their availability will last as long as supplies do, according to the company.

"Combining new and surprising ingredients with classic Chick-fil-A flavors, we hope both these new menu items will deliver a delicious new spring for our guests to enjoy," Chick-fil-A Menu and Packaging Director Leslie Neslage said in a statement.

The sweet treat, considered Chick-fil-A’s seventh seasonal shake, was "made with creamy butterscotch caramel flavors, hand-spun Chick-fil-A Icedream, blondie crumbles and topped with whipped cream and a cherry," according to a press release.

Both the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and the Caramel Crumble Milkshake underwent market testing a few years ago.

For the sandwich, that took place in Asheville, North Carolina, and upstate South Carolina in 2020, according to Chick-fil-A. People in the Salt Lake City area of Utah were able to try the shake, then called Butterscotch Crumble, roughly three years ago.

Last year, the company made available an Autumn Spice Milkshake and Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich for a limited time in the fall, as previously reported by FOX Business.

Chick-fil-A has reported having more than 2,800 locations across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.