Chick-fil-A to open 3,000th restaurant, donate $300K to celebrate milestone

Chick-fil-A is set to open its 3,000th restaurant this week and make donations to fight food insecurity and promote education in celebration of the milestone.

The Atlanta-based fast food chain will open its newest location on Thursday in the RedBird neighborhood of Dallas, Texas.

Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew T. Cathy, the grandson of Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy, will be present for the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Lone Star State along with other Chick-fil-A executive leaders. S. Truett Cathy, who founded the chain in 1946, died nine years ago.

"Marking the 3,000th milestone is a testament to our local Owner-Operators, Team Members and Guests and their continued support of the Company," Andrew T. Cathy said in a statement. "We are so thrilled to be celebrating together as we honor our founder, and my grandfather, S. Truett Cathy’s mission of remarkable customer service and demonstrating care to all. As we continue to expand, we still take pride in the fact that our restaurants are locally owned and operated businesses that invest in their people and their community, and Chick-fil-A RedBird is no exception."

CHICK-FIL-A EXPANDING ACROSS THE POND TO UK IN 2025

The restaurant will feature a red bench near the front door with a plaque honoring the 3,000th restaurant location. An interior wall will also display a framed design that pays homage to the mosaic tile artwork on the façade of the main building in The Shops at RedBird, where the restaurant is located.

"I'm humbled to join this company as a local Owner-Operator and open my own Chick-fil-A restaurant in a neighborhood where I spent a lot of time during my childhood," said Consuela Jacobs, who will own and operate the new store. "After several years of working as a retail buyer, I am eager to apply my learnings from the industry – and use my experience as a former Chick-fil-A Team Member – to create a place that honors the legacy of Chick-fil-A’s founder and where the RedBird neighborhood feels welcome."

The RedBird store will bring 110 full- and part-time jobs to the local community and joins more than 144 other Chick-fil-A restaurants in the wider Dallas-Fort Worth market. The opening brings the total number of Chick-fil-A locations in Texas to 471, including 129 that opened in the past five years.

CHICK-FIL-A'S COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS ARE OPEN AND AVAILABLE TO BOTH EMPLOYEES AND COMMUNITY LEADERS

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To celebrate the 3,000th store, Chick-fil-A will donate a total of $300,000 to help fight food insecurity and support education in local communities. Feeding America and Junior Achievement will each receive $150,000.

The new location will also participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits to feed the hungry. Nearly 2,000 Chick-fil-A restaurants across 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada participate in this program.