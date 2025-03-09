Expand / Collapse search
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A brings back saucy limited-time menu item, introduces new drinks

Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages coming to Chick-fil-A next week

Chick-fil-A has built its first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant in McDonough, Georgia. It officially opens Aug. 22. (Credit: Chick-fil-A) video

The building of Chick-fil-A's first elevated drive-thru restaurant

Chick-fil-A has built its first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant in McDonough, Georgia. It officially opens Aug. 22. (Credit: Chick-fil-A)

Sauce and smoke return to Chick-fil-A sandwiches next week, and some new, fruity beverages can help customers wash them down.

Starting March 17, the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich will come back to locations nationwide. This time, diners have their choice of original, spicy or grilled chicken fillets. Assorted Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages will also join the lineup for what is being described as a "perfectly sweet pairing," but both are for a limited time, Chick-fil-A said in a press release. 

The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich pairs chicken with "crispy bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar and black pepper blend, topped with Colby Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce and a smoky BBQ sauce, served on a toasted, buttery, sweet yeast bun."

The sandwich will be available at participating restaurants through June 7, while supplies last, Chick-fil-A said. It has not been offered since 2022, according to Food & Wine magazine. 

Chick-fil-A Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich

Chick-fil-A's Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich returns to menus on March 17. Customers have their choice of three different chicken filets in the sandwich. (Chick-fil-A / Fox News)

The available Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages are frosted lemonade, lemonade, iced tea and Sunjoy, which is a combination of Chick-fil-A's lemonade and sweetened iced tea. 

"As warmer weather approaches, our guests are craving flavors that are reminiscent of longer, brighter days and time spent outside with family and friends," Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement. 

Chick-fil-A Pineapple Dragonfruit Beverages

Chick-fil-A's Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages come in four different varieties. (Chick-fil-A / Fox News)

"We’re thrilled to bring back the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, with an expanded lineup of options for our Guests, alongside our new Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages which offer a deliciously sweet and refreshing balance to the smoky BBQ flavors," she said. 

Five new Chick-fil-A locations opened on March 6 in California, New York, Georgia and Oklahoma. 

Minnesota Chick-fil-A

People enjoy the outdoor patio in Shoreview, Minnesota. (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via / Getty Images)

Chick-fil-A employs more than 200,000 workers in more than 3,000 restaurants across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada. The fast-food giant opened its first location in the United Kingdom this year, and the first Singapore restaurant is "set to open in late 2025," the company announced.