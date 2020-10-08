Chicago pizza chain Lou Malnati's responds to dig made in new Netflix series 'Emily in Paris'

The new Netflix series “Emily in Paris” took a dig at a famed Chicago deep-dish pizza chain with a comment that the restaurant called “heartless.”

The show stars actress Lily Collins, who plays a Chicago marketing executive who heads to Paris for a job opportunity.

In one scene, Collins' character Emily discussed niche topics about the Windy City with her colleagues. In the exchange, Emily calls Chicago deep-dish pizza “disgusting” and another said it's like “quiche made of cement.”

Emily then remarks, “Oh no, you must have gone to Lou Malnati’s."

Lou Malnati’s is a cult favorite for people visiting Chicago in search of the famous deep-dish pizza.

The restaurant didn’t take the joke lightheartedly, calling it “heartless” amid restaurants struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Malnati's is always the first to participate in good-natured banter with pizza lovers from New York or California,” the company said in a statement. “However, it feels especially unkind to disparage anyone during these difficult times, given that most restaurants are struggling to hang on."

The owner Marc Malnati added, “We've been serving Chicago's favorite Deep Dish since 1971. When Netflix’s 'Emily in Paris' writers chose to take a shot at Chicagoans and our pizza to try to get a laugh, it felt heartless and not humorous in the midst of COVID-19."

The pizza chain has 57 locations in Chicago, four in Arizona, three in Wisconsin, and two in Indiana.

Due to the jab in “Emily in Paris,” Lou Malnati’s is offering a discount for orders of pies until Oct. 14 with the code "TCXCHISTRONG" for viewers who “hunker down to watch TV this week.”

Netflix subscribers have surged amid the coronavirus pandemic which could be a detriment to the Chicago pizza chain under the negative spotlight from the series.

A rep for Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment.