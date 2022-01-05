Chicago Teachers Union demands to know how Lightfoot is spending $2B in federal COVID relief for schools

When President Biden passed the American Rescue Plan in March 2021, Chicago received $1.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief for the city's schools.

Now, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) is demanding to know exactly how that money is being spent after it voted to close schools Tuesday evening to go back to remote classes until the current spike in COVID-19 cases "substantially subsides." The vote resulted in classes being canceled on Wednesday.

"The in-person learning that some of us are getting is still not where it needs to be because the district, the mayor, refuses to put the resources into schools. She spent $100 million. She got $2 billion. … What is the percentage on $100 billion to $2 billion?" CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates said during a Wednesday morning Zoom meeting.

"Where are the expenditures from the $2 billion that give the students what they need in their school communities? We haven't seen them," Gates continued, adding that teachers have not seen "any academic recovery" since the COVID-19 pandemic initially shut Chicago schools down in 2020.

CTU members will return to in-person learning once cases subside or union leaders approve an agreement for safety protocols with the district.

"The mayor’s CPS team has repeatedly failed to meet even its own modest promises in testing and contact tracing, refused to stand up a robust student vaccine program, refused to document HVAC safety, failed to maintain even 3-foot social distancing, failed to improve serious problems with sanitation and cleanliness, and continues to reject a science-based metric to determine when there’s too much COVID to learn in-person safely," CTU said in a Jan. 2 press release.

Data from the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) website shows 35,816 tests were completed between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, but 24,986 were deemed "invalid" because of delays brought on by "weather and holiday-related shipping issues," the testing vendor, COLOR, told CBS Chicago .

CPS did not say how much of the federal relief has been spent so far but said in a Tuesday press release that funds have been spent on the following: in-school testing at all schools (10,000 out of about 340,000 total public school students were tested Monday); access to free COVID-19 vaccines; $15 million in HEPA air filters; and $141.4 million in "improved mechanical system upgrades."

CPS plans to spend about $140 million during the summer of 2022.

The school district also told Fox News that 82% of its roughly 21,600 teachers reported to work Monday, which was lower than usual, but that schools remained open for in-person instruction. Schools will close only if 40% of staff does not report to work. Additionally, 90% of teachers are vaccinated against the virus.

Parents and staff can check the status of ventilation systems in individual classrooms on the CPS website.

The City of Chicago directed Fox News' inquiry for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to its COVID-19 helpline.

The Chicago School District spent as much as $30,000 per pupil in operational and instructional expenses in 2020, according to the Illinois State Board of Education.

Chicago's COVID-19 cases have spiked to record highs with a daily average of 4,775 cases, or 176.4 per 100,000 residents, but deaths remain low with a daily average of 11 deaths, or 0.4 per 100,000 residents. Nearly 65% of all Chicagoans are fully vaccinated.