Chevrolet's holiday ad is an absolute tear-jerker and viral hit

Chevrolet is turning on the waterworks this holiday season.

The automaker has debuted a new advertisement called "Holiday Ride" directed by Academy Award winner Tom Hooper that's a sure-fire tear-jerker.

A four-minute version of the spot posted to YouTube depicts the story of a widower who keeps his late wife's untouched 1966 Chevrolet Impala convertible in a barn that he visits to remember her by.

Seeing how much it means to him, the man's daughter secretly brings the Chevy to a local classic car garage to enlist some friends to help restore it and then slips it back into the barn.

You can probably guess how it plays out when he unsuspectingly discovers the pristine blue car.

The full-length version has already racked up nearly five million views on YouTube, while a shorter version will run on TV through the rest of the season, according to Automotive News.

Contrary to the Automotive News report, a GM spokesman confirmed to FOX Business that the heartwarming story is not based on real events.