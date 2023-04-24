Chevrolet giving $100,0000 and an SUV to its 'Lead Dream Chaser'

Meag Schwartz will soon be driving a dream machine.

Chevrolet has picked the Michigan-based environmentalist as its "Lead Dream Chaser" in a contest promoting thew new Trax SUV.

Entrants were asked to explain how they would use the vehicle and a $100,000 cash prize to "pursue their lifelong dream or passion project."

Schwartz is a network coordinator at the Great Lakes Stewardship Initiative, which runs educational programs for youths, and also serves as president of the Great Lakes Great Responsibility volunteer organization, which works to clean the watershed of plastic and other litter.

"I dreamed of cleaner, fresher water in the Great Lakes," Schwartz told FOX Business. "Let’s take the Trax on the road, do a cleanup of all five great lakes, that’s what we’re going to do this summer."

Schwartz will get the car for a three-month loan in mid-May and plans to use it to travel to events at all five lakes through the summer where "impactful cleanups" will be held.

With a starting price of $21,495, the subcompact Trax will be the lowest-priced vehicle sold by an American automaker when deliveries begin this spring.

"We are inspired by the many entries we received and are excited to follow Schwartz in her journey as the ‘Lead Dream Chaser’," Steve Majoros, Chevrolet's chief marketing officer said.

The Great Lakes Great Responsibility initiative has created a #GreatLakes1MillionChallenge for itself, with the goal of collecting one million pieces of litter from the Great Lakes basin in the U.S. and Canada.