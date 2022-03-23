Chevrolet Corvette Stingray production idled this week due to parts shortage

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray production has been suspended this week amid a supply chain issue.

Production of the in-demand sports car at GM's Bowling Green Assembly plant has been idled several times since it went on sale in 2020 due to various parts shortages.

GM spokesman Dan Flores told Automotive News that the latest downtime is unrelated to the ongoing semiconductor shortage, but he did not specify what the issue was.

None of the automaker's other U.S. plants are affected, and Bowling Green is expected to resume operations on Monday, March 28.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 44.56 +0.95 +2.18%

Along with the final assembly constraints, Chevrolet has adjusted the options available on the Corvette Stingray several times and is not currently offering it with the computer-controlled Magnetic Selective Ride Control suspension system or rear park assist.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Even with the constrained output, in 2021 Chevrolet sold over 33,000 Corvette Stingrays, which now start at $62,145, and it remains one of the quickest-selling new cars on the market. A new enhanced performance Corvette Z06 is set to launch later this year with Magnetic Selective Ride Control as a standard feature.