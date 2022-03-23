Expand / Collapse search
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray production idled this week due to parts shortage

Manufacturing issues have plagued hot-selling sports car

Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 23. video

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray production has been suspended this week amid a supply chain issue.

General Motors' Bowling Green (Kentucky) Assembly plant

General Motors' Bowling Green (Kentucky) Assembly plant  ( )

Production of the in-demand sports car at GM's Bowling Green Assembly plant has been idled several times since it went on sale in 2020 due to various parts shortages.

GM CEO Mary Barra reveals the automakers plan to phase out internal combustion vehicles on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

GM spokesman Dan Flores told Automotive News that the latest downtime is unrelated to the ongoing semiconductor shortage, but he did not specify what the issue was.

C8 Corvette

Mark Reuss, president of General Motors Company, drives the redesigned mid-engine C8 Corvette, the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, in Tustin, California, U.S. July 18, 2019.  (Reuters)

None of the automaker's other U.S. plants are affected, and Bowling Green is expected to resume operations on Monday, March 28.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 44.56 +0.95 +2.18%

Along with the final assembly constraints, Chevrolet has adjusted the options available on the Corvette Stingray several times and is not currently offering it with the computer-controlled Magnetic Selective Ride Control suspension system or rear park assist.

Even with the constrained output, in 2021 Chevrolet sold over 33,000 Corvette Stingrays, which now start at $62,145, and it remains one of the quickest-selling new cars on the market. A new enhanced performance Corvette Z06 is set to launch later this year with Magnetic Selective Ride Control as a standard feature.