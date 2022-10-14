Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Auto

Chevrolet Corvette production idled again due to parts shortage

Sports car output has been hampered by supply chain issues

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 14

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Chevrolet Corvette production will be idled the week of October 17 as parts supply shortages continue to affect the popular sports car.

The automaker did not say exactly what parts are responsible for the temporary stoppage at the Bowling Green, Kentucky, facility dedicated to the model.

"Our supply chain, manufacturing and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production to meet the strong demand for our products. We expect the plant to resume normal operations on Monday, October 24," General Motors spokesperson David Barnas told The Detroit News.

Corvette production has been suspended several times since its launch in 2020, but it remains one of the best-selling sports cars in the U.S.

REVIEW: THE 2023 70TH ANNIVERSARY CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY IS YOUNG AT HEART

White Corvette Z06

Production of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 began in September. (Chevrolet / Fox News)

Chevrolet delivered 25,380 of the two-door coupes and convertibles through the first nine months of this year, putting it ahead of the Camaro's 19,177 sales.

President Biden gets into a Corvette

President Biden inspected the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 during a tour of the Detroit Auto Show. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Newsroom)

Demand remains strong for the Corvette, which is Chevrolet's quickest-selling model, needing just a few days to turn off dealer lots.

GM TO INVEST $760M TO SHIFT OHIO PLANT TO EV-PART PRODUCTION

The Cheverolet Corvette is built at a GM factory in Bowling Green, Kentucky, that is dedicated to the model. (GM)

Along with the factory downtime, the availability of several non-essential options has changed over time due to supply issues.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Chevrolet is in the process of launching the new high performance 2023 Corvette Z06 model, which has a starting price of $106,695, compared to the entry-level Corvette Stingray's $65,895.