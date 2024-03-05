Some airlines increased checked baggage fees: what will it cost customers?

Travelers in the U.S. already collectively fork over billions of dollars in various baggage fees to major airlines each year. Recently, checking luggage in particular has become even pricier for some passengers.

That has been the case for certain customers flying with a handful of major airlines that have decided since the start of 2024 to hike the prices they set for checked bags.

The five major airlines that have lifted their fees so far this year include Alaska Airlines, American, JetBlue, United and – most recently – Delta. More details on each airline’s changes can be found below.

Higher checked bag costs at five carriers

Delta

Delta told FOX Business it would "increase fees for first and second checked bags by $5 for most U.S.-originating domestic and short-haul international routes" starting Tuesday.

With the increases, the fee for first checked bags on such flights is going from $30 to $35, according to the company. The higher fee for the second bag stands at $45 now, up from $40.

Checked bags between the U.S. or Canada and Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay did not see an impact on their current fees.

"Delta SkyMiles Medallion Members; customers flying with First Class, Delta Premium Select and Delta One Itineraries; and those with eligible co-branded Delta SkyMiles American Express Cards will continue to receive their allotment of complimentary checked bags," Delta also noted.

United

As of Feb. 24, United customers flying economy class domestically face a $40 fee if they want to check their first bag. It also got more expensive for them to check second bags, with the fee now set at $45 if done online ahead of time and $50 if done at the airport.

All three represented increases of $5. There remains a free bag exception for United Chase credit card holders, MileagePlus Premier members, active military members and premium-class customers, Fox News Digital reported.

JetBlue

Three tiers of JetBlue customers checking a first bag within 24 hours of their U.S., Latin America, Caribbean or Canada flights have started facing a $45 charge in February, up from $40 in late January. Outside the 24-hour window, they went up this year to $35.

The affected tiers for those flights were Blue Basic, Blue and Blue Extra.

Meanwhile, JetBlue asks Blue Basic, Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra and JetBlue Plus card member customers to pay second checked bag fees of $60 within 24 hours of departure and $50 for outside that time frame.

American

American upped how much it charges for a first bag checked at airport counters to $40 for domestic travel as of Feb. 20. For online checking of first bags, it increased to $35. The airline also started asking $45 for all second bags on domestic flights.

The checked bag fee applied to first bags for domestic flights used to be a flat $30 at the counter and online, while it had been $40 for second bags.

Canadian flights and short-haul flights to and from the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and Guyana received a hike too, becoming $35 for first checked bags and $45 for second, according to the airline. They were $30 and $40 before the increases.

It kept certain cabin-type, military, loyalty and credit card-related carve-outs.

Alaska

Alaska rolled out a $5 hike for first and second checked bags in early January, setting them at $35 and $45, respectively. Prior to that, the fees had been $30 for the first checked bag and $40 for the second.

"All our mileage Plan MVP elite members will continue to enjoy their first and second bags checked for free in addition to our Club 49 members in the state of Alaska and all active duty military members," the company said. "Alaska Airlines Visa credit card holders and up to six guests on the same reservation will still receive their first checked bag for free."

Southwest says no plans to change policy

Southwest has long been known for letting customers check two bags that comply with weight and size limits for free, and that apparently is not changing anytime soon.

"We believe in listening to our Customers and leaning into what is important to them, offering them more value – not less as with some of our competitors – and keeping things simple while delivering the Southwest Hospitality that we are famous for," the company told FOX Business. "Our two bags fly free policy is here to stay."

Could higher fees be coming at other carriers?

FOX Business also reached out to Allegiant, Frontier, Hawaiian and Spirit for comment on whether they have plans to increase their current checked bag fees this year.

They each have their own policy for checked bag fees, and information about them can be found on their respective websites.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.