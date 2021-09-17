‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ soundtrack to be released on cassette for the first time in 30 years

This Christmas, Charlie Brown is going retro.

Earlier this week, record label Craft Recordings announced on social media that it will be releasing a collectible cassette tape of the "A Charlie Brown Christmas" soundtrack by the Vince Guaraldi Trio.

According to the announcement, it will be the soundtrack’s first return to cassette in 30 years.

The silver-colored, $12.99 cassette tape will be released on Nov. 5, but fans can pre-order the tape now.

According to the product page, there will only be 5,000 cassette tapes released.

"The timeless soundtrack to the enduring 1965 television special features a host of yuletide standards from the Vince Guaraldi Trio, plus such originals as ‘Christmas Time Is Here’ and the iconic ‘Linus and Lucy,’" the announcement on Facebook said.

The announcement said the tape "makes the perfect stocking stuffer for PEANUTS fans of any age."

The website says the cassettes will be available on the Craft Recordings website or on Amazon.

Craft Recordings is also releasing a silver foil edition of the soundtrack on vinyl, starting Oct. 1, according to a press release.