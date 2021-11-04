Best winter vacation destinations for cold and warm-weather lovers

If you’re looking to escape the cold weather for your next winter vacation, you might want to consider Austin, Texas.

That’s according to WalletHub’s recent study, which found the best metropolitan areas for winter vacations, both for fans of warm weather and fans of cold weather.

Austin was at the top of WalletHub’s list of warm-weather destinations, while Atlanta was at the top of the list of cold-weather destinations.

For its report, WalletHub compared 69 of the most populated metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) in the U.S. that have a 50-year average December temperature that is either colder than 46 degrees Fahrenheit, or warmer than 57 degrees Fahrenheit, plus the top 10 MSAs in the country.

WalletHub then compared those 69 MSAs based on 39 measurements within six categories: travel costs & hassles, local costs, attractions, weather, activities and safety.

To see which cities made it on each list, here are the best winter vacation destinations, according to WalletHub.

Best Cold-Weather Winter Vacation Destinations

1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia

2. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia

3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania

4. St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois

5. Albuquerque, New Mexico

6. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois-Indiana-Wisconsin

7. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado

8. Cincinnati, Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana

9. Kansas City, Missouri-Kansas

10. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire

Best Warm-Weather Winter Vacation Destinations

1. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas

2. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada

3. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California

4. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

5. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

6. San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas

7. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona

8. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California

9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida

10. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida

