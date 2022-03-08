CDC adds 3 destinations to COVID-19 'high risk' travel list

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added three destinations to the highest level of its COVID-19 travel advisories on Monday.

Hong Kong, New Zealand and Thailand were updated to "Level 4" locations, with "very high" levels of coronavirus risk reported.

US WAIVES COVID-19 TEST FOR AMERICANS RETURNING HOME FROM RUSSIA, BELARUS

A country or territory is marked as "Level 4 Very High" if it has seen more than 500 new COVID-19 cases over the past 28 days per 100,000 population.

Comparatively, "Level 3 High" is 100 to 500 new coronavirus cases over the past 28 days per 100,000 population.

Anguilla, Cape Verde, Fiji, Mexico, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates were all designated Level 3.

The agency warns that those who must travel to a Level 4 country or territory should make sure they are vaccinated and up to date with COVID-19 vaccines before travel.

Anyone 2 years or older should properly wear a well-fitting mask in indoor public spaces and the CDC instructs people to follow all requirements and recommendations in each place.

In addition. travelers should follow all airline requirements and testing is recommended.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"If you are not vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, get tested with a viral test as close to the time of departure as possible (no more than 3 days) before your trip," the CDC said.

People should not travel if they are sick, have tested positive for COVID-19, are waiting for the results of a test or have had close contact with a person with COVID-19. Travelers are recommended to quarantine if a test comes back positive while at the destination.

Those who have had close contact with a person with COVID-19 but who are not recommended to quarantine should get tested at least five days after the last close contact and make sure the results are negative.

"If you had confirmed COVID-19 within the past 90 days, you do NOT need to get tested, but you should still follow all other recommendations (including if you develop COVID-19 symptoms)," the CDC notes.

People who travel during the 10 days after their last exposure should properly wear a well-fitting mask when around others for the entire duration of travel during the 10 days.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The CDC recommends that travelers who are not vaccinated and up to date with COVID-19 vaccines stay home and self-quarantine for a full five days after travel and all travelers should get tested with a COVID-19 viral test three to five days after travel.

Regardless of vaccination status, people who have recovered from a confirmed COVID-19 infection within the past 90 days do not need to get a test three to five days after travel.