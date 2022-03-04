Expand / Collapse search
US waives COVID-19 test for Americans returning home from Russia, Belarus

A similar waiver was previously made for Americans leaving Ukraine

The United States is waiving a requirement for negative COVID-19 tests from Americans leaving Belarus or Russia to travel home, the State Department said on Thursday.

People brace against the cold while waiting for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests as a winter cold front hits, in New York City, U.S., January 15, 2022.  (REUTERS/David "Dee" Delgado)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it would exercise its discretion to allow travel by U.S. citizens, permanent residents and holders of valid immigrant visas who were in either country by a Feb. 28 cut-off date.

Earlier, it made a similar waiver for Americans leaving Ukraine who had been in the country by Feb. 10.