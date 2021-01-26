Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Business Leaders

Cause of fire that killed Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh still a mystery: officials

Hsieh, a 46-year-old multimillionaire wunderkind, had been planning to enter rehab in the hours before his death

close
FOX Business’s Liz Claman remembers the life and career of former Zappos CEO and visionary Tony Hsieh. video

Liz Claman remembers Tony Hsieh

FOX Business’s Liz Claman remembers the life and career of former Zappos CEO and visionary Tony Hsieh.

Connecticut authorities Tuesday said they are still unsure whether Zappos founder Tony Hsieh accidentally or intentionally set the fire that killed him.

Continue Reading Below

The troubled online-shoe-company creator perished from smoke inhalation while in a storage shed on a female pal’s New London property in November — and authorities said in a report that it is still unclear whether Hsieh meant to or may have mistakenly ignited the blaze with maybe a tossed cigarette or carelessly placed candle, possibly in a booze- or drug-fueled haze.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Hsieh had gone out to the shed in a fit to sleep after getting into an argument with the woman about keeping her house clean, another friend told investigators.

Tony Hsieh, Zappos CEO, talks about what has made the online shoe retailer so successful.Video

“Through the course of this investigation, the five investigators were not able to eliminate all the potential ignition sources, and as a result, have classified this fire as ‘undetermined,’ ” New London Fire Marshal Vernon Skau said in a written statement, according to the Hartford Courant. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“In the event that new information is learned, this investigation can be reopened.”

Hsieh, a 46-year-old multimillionaire wunderkind, had been planning to enter rehab in the hours before his death, pals told the Wall Street Journal last month.