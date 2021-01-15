Zappos agrees to become UFC's US-based licensing partner

The UFC on Friday named Zappos its official U.S. licensing partner.

The mixed martial arts promotion said in a news release that the Amazon-owned Las Vegas-based company will be the exclusive wholesale manufacturer and distributor of UFC merchandise in the U.S.

“Our merchandise and apparel are primary touch points that help connect our fans with UFC’s brand,” UFC senior vice president of global consumer products Tracey Bleczinski said in the release. “Zappos is a company of innovators, their customer service is without equal, and their reach is global. We couldn’t ask for a better brand to help us serve the more than 300 million UFC fans worldwide.”

Zappos CEO Kedar Deshpande added: “Through our partnership with UFC, we’re excited to bring WOW to a whole new customer. It’s a very natural relationship – we’re both Las Vegas-based organizations that share a passion for inclusivity which extends into the fitness world. UFC celebrates all its athletes equally, and we couldn’t be more humbled to welcome them into the Zappos family.”

Zappos, which is mostly known for being an online shoe retailer, will offer all kinds of apparel from adult and youth clothing to other gear like footwear and headwear.

UFC also sells its products in Walmart and Fanatics.

The company signed an apparel deal with Venum in July, which is supposed to start later this year. The company’s current deal with Reebok expires in March.