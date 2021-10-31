Carvel's cookie butter ice cream returns with a twist

Starting on Nov. 1, Lotus Biscoff cookies and Carvel collide.

The two brands have reunited for the holiday season, but this time the limited-edition ice cream will be available with Cookie Butter Crunchies.

A media representative for Carvel told FOX Business the brand’s Cookie Butter Crunchies are the second nonchocolate flavor the ice cream company has made, and it follows the success of Carvel’s Churro Crunchies from July 2021.

The Cookie Butter Crunchies are made from a vanilla crunch and are blended with Biscoff cookie crumbles and a "sweet vanilla bonnet shell." It can be paired with Carvel’s returning Cookie Butter Ice Cream, which customers might remember from spring 2018.

This time around, ice cream fans can choose from a cookie butter soft serve, scooped ice cream, sundae dasher, milkshake and flying saucer. The Cookie Butter Crunchies can be picked and paired with other ice cream flavors if desired.

"During the holidays, people seek comforting treats that remind them how magical the season is," Carvel’s Director of Marketing Delia Wong said in a statement. "Our Cookie Butter Ice Cream and new Cookie Butter Crunchies made with Lotus Biscoff will transport fans to a cookie wonderland as they take breaks from the holiday rush, enjoy a cozy night in or share a treat with guests during holiday get-togethers."

Carvel’s cookie butter lineup will be available for a limited time at participating shoppes and delivery platforms.

The reintroduction of the flavor immediately follows Carvel’s "Hocus Pocus" ice creams for Halloween, which also utilized the company’s new Churro Crunchies.

Crunchies have been a staple at the ice cream franchise for decades. Updates to the menu item come at a time when snack companies and fast-food chains are constantly innovating flavors as a way to stay competitive.