Where to get the best ice cream on a cone

September 22 is National Ice Cream Cone Day.

While you can probably find a pack at your nearest grocery store, it’s a great excuse to visit an ice cream shop.

Here are some top-ranked ice cream spots where you can treat yourself to a delectable cone, according to various TripAdvisor listings.

Salt & Straw

1357 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291-3739

Salt & Straw is the second top-rated ice cream shop in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor reviews. It’s technically beat out by Diddy Riese Cookies, but the ice cream sandwich-focused shop doesn’t have as many ice cream cone varieties or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s stamp of approval.

Visitors who stop by Salt & Straw can pick from a waffle cone or bowl, sugar cone or a seasonal cone.

Woodside Farm Creamery

1310 Little Baltimore Rd, Hockessin, DE 19707-9733

Woodside Farm Creamery has a seasonal shop where the ice cream goes straight from cow to cone. The handmade ice cream parlor was named as one of the "top ice cream shops" in the country, according to Tripadvisor.

Here guests can treat themselves to freshly-made ice cream on a waffle or cake cone, which only costs 67 cents per ounce.

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

1709 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303-4441

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream is the number one ice cream shop in Tallahassee, according to TripAdvisor reviews. The location prides itself on its crunchy waffle cones and bowls, which can be ordered with any of the shop's 24 ice cream flavors.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

1198 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318-5626

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams takes the top spot for ice cream shops in Atlanta, according to TripAdvisor reviews. The popular ice cream shop has dozens of flavors to choose from, which can be served on a sugar cone, cake cone or a signature Buttercrisp waffle cone.

Creole Creamery

4924 Prytania St, New Orleans, LA 70115-4018

Creole Creamery is the second top-rated ice cream shop in New Orleans, but it’s number one in terms of non-gelato-based desserts, according to Tripadvisor reviews. The ice cream shop offers homemade waffle cones and a special cone for kids, which is called a "Creole Crown," and features whipped cream, M&M’s and sprinkles.

Sherman's Dairy Bar

1601 Phoenix St, South Haven, MI 49090-7156

Sherman's Dairy Bar is the number one ice cream shop in Southwest Michigan, according to Tripadvisor reviews. Visitors can pick from more than 15 flavors, which can be served on either a freshly-made waffle cone or dipped cone.