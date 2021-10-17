Little Debbie 'Christmas Tree Cake' ice cream to debut nationwide

Little Debbie fans can rejoice now that the dessert snack company has an ice cream version of its popular Christmas Tree Cakes.

The iconic brand announced it’s releasing a vanilla, cake, sprinkle- and frosting-filled ice cream pint with help from Hudsonville Ice Cream – a Michigan-based ice cream brand that has 95 years of experience.

The sweet collaboration will be available for the holiday season in Walmart stores.

"Hudsonville Ice Cream is bringing Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream to stores starting November 1," the Little Debbie Twitter account confirmed in a tweet, on Friday, Oct. 15.

Dozens of Twitter users replied to the cake company about its limited-time treat with praise.

"Oh my goodness this might be the best day of my life," one commenter wrote. "‘Christmas Tree Cakes’ are Life!"

"Looks so delish I’ll be looking for it I hope it’s a big seller so they’ll make more flavors," another user chimed in.

Other Twitter users saw the post as an opportunity to pitch Little Debbie grocery products they want to see made for the holidays.

For example, one user wrote: "Let’s keep the momentum going and get some Little Debbie inspired coffee creamer for the holiday season."

Little Debbie is owned by McKee Foods, the family bakery that manufactures and distributes Drake’s Cakes and Sunbelt Bakery Granola Bars nationwide.